More than 100 members of the Riverhead High School junior class were inducted into the National Honor Society earlier this month during a ceremony at the high school.

A candle-lighting ceremony was held on Dec. 5 to honor the 126 students as new members. The students were given certificates for their achievement and pledged to uphold the principles of the society which include scholarship, leadership, service and character.

Additionally, new officers for the National Honor Society for the 2020-21 school year were announced. The new officials are president Madison Stromski, vice president Brianna Maricahal, treasurer William Lopez and secretary Justin Meilunas.

For a full list of inductees, visit the Riverhead Central School District website.