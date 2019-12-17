I have been struggling for several years treating Type 2 Diabetes. Having it is bad enough, but the stress of paying for the insulin and all the drugs needed to prevent problems related to diabetes continues to mount as I grow older.
I am glad to hear the Democrats in Congress are standing up to “big pharma” in Washington and trying to lower drug costs now. I understand their recently passed bill, the “Lower Drug Costs Now” Act, would help people like me by letting Medicare negotiate prices, lowering them on behalf of patients. As a voter and as a disease patient, I am thankful for this bill and demand support for it on behalf of all seniors with similar problems.
I am extremely distressed that my current representative in Congress, Lee Zeldin, is not supporting this bill.
Hazel Atkinson
Farmingville
