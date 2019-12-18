John Malcolm Schriefer of Southold died on Dec. 15, 2019 at the Kanas Center in Westhampton Beach. He was 91 years old.

He was born in Peconic on Mar. 2, 1928 to Florence (Case) and John Schriefer. He lived on the East End all of his life and kept a home in Southold with his late wife for sixty years.

He worked at Suffolk County Building and Grounds before his retirement in 1992.

He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years Eleanor Schriefer, brother Clifford and sister Vivian Schriefer Fahey. He is survived by his daughters Susan Nobile of Southold, Linda (Ted) Kucin of Riverhead, Barbara (Steven) Donahue of Cincinnati, Ohio and Carol (Brett) Kehl of Southold, and his grandchildren Michael Nobile, Stephen Best, Adam Best, Amanda Donahue and Nicholas Donahue.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Dec. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Graveside services will follow at Sacred Heart RC Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

