Riverhead police today reported the arrests of two men in connection with the home invasion at the Doctors Path apartments on Dec. 8.

James B. Scagel, 39, of Riverhead, was arrested on Dec. 8 and charged with one count of burglary in the first degree, police said in a press release. Scagel was transported to the Riverhead Police Department on Dec. 16 and arraigned following his release from Stony Brook University Hospital. He was subsequently remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility following arraignment.

Brad A. Sams, 39, of Hampton Bays, was arrested on Dec. 12 and charged with one count of burglary in the first degree, police said. Sams was transported to the Riverhead Police Department on that date following his release from Stony Brook University Hospital. He was held for arraignment on Dec. 13 and subsequently remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Riverhead following arraignment.

On the day of the incident, police said two armed men entered apartment no. 12 at the complex and multiple shots were fired from a long gun. There were no apparent gunshot wounds but four people were injured in an ensuing fight between the two suspects and the occupants of the apartment, according to police.

Editor’s note: A criminal charge is an accusation. By law, a person charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.