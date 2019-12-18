A wind advisory is in effect in eastern Suffolk County from 6 o’clock tonight until 6 a.m. tomorrow.

The National Weather Service says northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected across the region.

“In addition, a few snow squalls are possible this afternoon into

tonight which could produce brief significant reductions in

visibility, higher winds than forecast, and a quick coating of snow,

making for potentially hazardous travel conditions,” the weather service said in a statement.



