A wind advisory is in effect in eastern Suffolk County from 6 o’clock tonight until 6 a.m. tomorrow.
The National Weather Service says northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected across the region.
“In addition, a few snow squalls are possible this afternoon into
tonight which could produce brief significant reductions in
visibility, higher winds than forecast, and a quick coating of snow,
making for potentially hazardous travel conditions,” the weather service said in a statement.
