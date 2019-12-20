Alice H. Galka of Riverhead died on Dec. 19, 2019 at Hamptons Center for Rehabilitation. She was 91 years old.

She was born on July 27, 1928 in Riverhead to Frank and Mary Pierzchanowski. She graduated from Riverhead High School.

She worked as a house attendant at Little Flower Children’s Home. Her hobbies included gardening, bingo, and her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband Theodore and daughter Rosemary. She is survived by her sons, Richard of Florida, Thomas of Calverton, David of Florida, and Theodore Jr. of Florida, her daughter Beverly Courtney of Riverhead, 13 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, Dec. 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Isidore Church in Riverhead on Monday, Dec. 23 at 9:30 a.m with interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association,

P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.