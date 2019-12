Linda L. McKay of Riverhead died on Dec. 18, 2019 at her home. She was 57 years old.

A memorial for family and visitors will be held on Sunday, Dec. 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A memorial service will take place at St. Isidore Church in Riverhead on Monday, Dec. 23 at 11 a.m.