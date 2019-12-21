As Christmas approaches, local churches plan to mark the occasion of Christ’s birth with numerous services and celebrations. Here’s a list of local Christmas and New Year’s worship services and celebrations.

Baiting Hollow Congregational Church

2416 Sound Avenue, Calverton

Christmas Sunday service, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m.

Christmas Eve service, 7 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Riverhead

1018 Northville Turnpike, Riverhead

Christmas Day service, 11 a.m.

Calvary Baptist Church

515 Riverleigh Avenue, Riverhead

Christmas Eve Candlelight service, 7 p.m.

Church of the Harvest

572 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead

Christmas Day pancake breakfast and carols, 9 a.m.

Community Baptist Church

5267 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

Christmas Sunday service, Dec. 22, 11 a.m.

Christmas Eve service, 7 p.m.

First Congregational Church of Riverhead

103 First Street, Riverhead

Christmas Eve service, 8 p.m.

Galilee Church of God in Christ

87 Old Quogue Rd., Riverhead

Free hot meals served to all, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

New Year’s Eve service, 10:30 p.m.

House of Praise

573 Roanoke Avenue, Riverhead

Christmas Sunday, Dec. 22, Christmas celebration, 11:30 a.m.

Living Water Full Gospel Church

24 Shade Tree Lane, Riverhead

Christmas Eve candlelight service, 6 p.m.

North Fork Unitarian/Universalist Fellowship

1590 Main Rd, Jamesport, NY 11947

Christmas Eve candlelight service, 5 p.m.

North Shore Christian Church

120 Kroemer Avenue, Riverhead

Christmas Eve candlelight services: 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

North Shore United Methodist Church

260 Route 25A, Wading River

Christmas Eve services: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

New Year’s Day Service, 12 noon

Old Steeple Community Church

656 Main Road, Aquebogue

Christmas Sunday service, Dec. 22, 10 a.m.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service of lessons and carols, 8 p.m.

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church

269 Main Road, Aquebogue

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 p.m.

Christmas Day service, 9 a.m. New Year’s Eve service, 7 p.m.

Riverhead United Methodist Church

204 E. Main St., Riverhead

Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m.

St. Isidore R.C. Church

622 Pulaski St., Riverhead

Christmas Eve Masses: 5 p.m. and midnight

Christmas Eve Mass in Polish: 10 p.m.

Christmas Day Masses: 8 and 9:15 a.m., 12 noon

Christmas Day Mass in Polish: 10:30 a.m.

New Year’s Eve Mass, 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day Masses: 8 and 9:15 a.m. and noon

New Year’s Day Mass in Polish: 10:30 a.m.

St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church

546 St. Johns Place, Riverhead

Christmas Eve Masses: 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve Mass in Spanish: 5:45 p.m.

Christmas Day Masses: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

New Year’s Eve Mass, 4 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Mass in Spanish, 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day Masses: 9 a.m. and 12 noon

St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church

820 Pond View Road, Riverhead

Christmas Eve Divine Liturgy, 9 a.m.

Christmas Eve Great Compline, 6 p.m.

Christmas Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m.

Wading River Congregational Church

2057 North Country Road, Wading River

Christmas Eve services: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

St. John the Baptist R.C. Church

1488 North Country Rd., Wading River

Christmas Eve Mass, 4 p.m.

Christmas Eve choir concert, 9:15 p.m.

Christmas Eve Mass, 10 p.m.

Christmas Day Masses, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m.

To add your church and holiday services to the list, please submit the dates and times here.