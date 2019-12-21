As Christmas approaches, local churches plan to mark the occasion of Christ’s birth with numerous services and celebrations. Here’s a list of local Christmas and New Year’s worship services and celebrations.
Baiting Hollow Congregational Church
2416 Sound Avenue, Calverton
Christmas Sunday service, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m.
Christmas Eve service, 7 p.m.
First Baptist Church of Riverhead
1018 Northville Turnpike, Riverhead
Christmas Day service, 11 a.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
515 Riverleigh Avenue, Riverhead
Christmas Eve Candlelight service, 7 p.m.
Church of the Harvest
572 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead
Christmas Day pancake breakfast and carols, 9 a.m.
Community Baptist Church
5267 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
Christmas Sunday service, Dec. 22, 11 a.m.
Christmas Eve service, 7 p.m.
First Congregational Church of Riverhead
103 First Street, Riverhead
Christmas Eve service, 8 p.m.
Galilee Church of God in Christ
87 Old Quogue Rd., Riverhead
Free hot meals served to all, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
New Year’s Eve service, 10:30 p.m.
House of Praise
573 Roanoke Avenue, Riverhead
Christmas Sunday, Dec. 22, Christmas celebration, 11:30 a.m.
Living Water Full Gospel Church
24 Shade Tree Lane, Riverhead
Christmas Eve candlelight service, 6 p.m.
North Fork Unitarian/Universalist Fellowship
1590 Main Rd, Jamesport, NY 11947
Christmas Eve candlelight service, 5 p.m.
North Shore Christian Church
120 Kroemer Avenue, Riverhead
Christmas Eve candlelight services: 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
North Shore United Methodist Church
260 Route 25A, Wading River
Christmas Eve services: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
New Year’s Day Service, 12 noon
Old Steeple Community Church
656 Main Road, Aquebogue
Christmas Sunday service, Dec. 22, 10 a.m.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service of lessons and carols, 8 p.m.
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
269 Main Road, Aquebogue
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 p.m.
Christmas Day service, 9 a.m. New Year’s Eve service, 7 p.m.
Riverhead United Methodist Church
204 E. Main St., Riverhead
Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m.
St. Isidore R.C. Church
622 Pulaski St., Riverhead
Christmas Eve Masses: 5 p.m. and midnight
Christmas Eve Mass in Polish: 10 p.m.
Christmas Day Masses: 8 and 9:15 a.m., 12 noon
Christmas Day Mass in Polish: 10:30 a.m.
New Year’s Eve Mass, 5 p.m.
New Year’s Day Masses: 8 and 9:15 a.m. and noon
New Year’s Day Mass in Polish: 10:30 a.m.
St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church
546 St. Johns Place, Riverhead
Christmas Eve Masses: 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Christmas Eve Mass in Spanish: 5:45 p.m.
Christmas Day Masses: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
New Year’s Eve Mass, 4 p.m.
New Year’s Eve Mass in Spanish, 6 p.m.
New Year’s Day Masses: 9 a.m. and 12 noon
St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church
820 Pond View Road, Riverhead
Christmas Eve Divine Liturgy, 9 a.m.
Christmas Eve Great Compline, 6 p.m.
Christmas Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m.
Wading River Congregational Church
2057 North Country Road, Wading River
Christmas Eve services: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
St. John the Baptist R.C. Church
1488 North Country Rd., Wading River
Christmas Eve Mass, 4 p.m.
Christmas Eve choir concert, 9:15 p.m.
Christmas Eve Mass, 10 p.m.
Christmas Day Masses, 9:15 and 11:15 a.m.
To add your church and holiday services to the list, please submit the dates and times here.
