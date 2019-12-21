The winter solstice occurs tonight at 11:19 p.m. That’s the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted farthest from the sun, so we’ll have shortest period of daylight of the year — just nine hours and 15 minutes here in New York. Be happy you’re not in Fairbanks Alaska, where the sun will rise at 10:58 a.m. today and set at 2:39 p.m., meaning the length of the day there today is just three hours and 41 minutes. On the bright side, days get longer from now on until the longest day of the year, the summer solstice on June 21.

The solstice isn’t the only celestial event worth noting this weekend. The annual Ursids meteor shower peaks Sunday evening into the early morning Monday. The Ursids will be putting on a bigger and brighter show than usual, according to astronomers. And the sky should be both clear and dark — the waning crescent moon won’t rise until after 4 a.m. — ideal for spotting the shooting stars.

Winter solstice is the official beginning of winter.

It is also the beginning of the pagan holiday of Yule, celebrated in the northern hemisphere for millennia. The Norse marked Yule with feasting and merrymaking. Traditional customs such as the Yule log, the decorated tree, and wassailing can all be traced back to Norse origins. The Celts of the British Isles gathered mistletoe in celebration and Druid priests sacrificed a white bull.

In ancient Rome, winter solstice was the time of a week-long festival in honor of the agricultural god, Saturn. Saturnalia was a time of general merrymaking and debauchery, Roman style — with sacrifices, gift-giving, special privileges for slaves and many feasts.

When a new religion called Christianity began spreading through Europe, it incorporated Pagan symbols and holidays to help convert Pagans, who didn’t want to give up their traditional holidays, to Christianity. Within a few centuries, the Christians everywhere were celebrating the birth of Christ with a new holiday on December 25.