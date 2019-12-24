Rep. Lee Zeldin is spending Christmas week in the Middle East, visiting deployed U.S. troops in Kuwait and Bahrain, the congressman’s office announced in a press release today.

Zeldin is serving meals to the troops and delivering packages of Tate’s Cookies to deployed troops from the New York area, according to the press release.

He’s led a congressional delegation to the Middle East every Christmas since 2015, his first year representing New York’s First Congressional District. This year, the delegation is being co-led by Rep. David Cicilline (D—RI) and is joined by representatives Max Rose (D—NY), Brian Fitzpatrick (R— PA), Susan Wild (D—PA), Dean Phillips (D—MN), Gil Cisneros (D— CA), and Aumua Amata Radewagen (R—AS).

“Spending Christmas away from their families isn’t easy, and for many of our servicemen and women this isn’t their first holiday season away from home,” Zeldin said in the press release.

“It is an honor to be able to personally thank them for their service, let them know how much they are appreciated and how many Americans are thinking of them, praying for them and immensely grateful for their service.”

Zeldin will also participate in several high-level diplomatic and military meetings, the release said, where he will engage in discussions of a wide range of topics including the fight against ISIS in Syria and Iraq, Iranian aggression and trade. Courtesy photo: Rep. Lee Zeldin Courtesy photo: Rep. Lee Zeldin Courtesy photo: Rep. Lee Zeldin