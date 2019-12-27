Betty R. Angstadt of Southold died on Dec. 22, 2019 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. She was 94 years old.

Betty was born on June 27, 1925 in Englewood, New Jersey to Catherine (Mann) and Garrett Lydeker. After high school, she went on to attend the Monmouth Medical Center School of Nursing and attained her professional degree as a registered nurse. She remained in New Jersey working as a registered nurse until her retirement, eventually moving to Southold 15 years ago.

While in New Jersey, she was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Questers and the Allaire State Park Historical Society. In Southold, she was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Southold.

Predeceased by her sister Pat, she is survived by her children, Ryck Koke (Al) of Southold and Michael Angstadt (Debra) of Fort Meyers, Florida; grandchildren Garrett Koke (Lauryn), Michael Koke (Jennifer), Tracey Koke Melvin (Chris) and Brian Angstadt (Jolan); and by 11 great-grandchildren.

The family has chosen to remember Betty’s life privately at this time. DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

