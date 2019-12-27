Richard Edward Allen of Peconic died on Dec. 27, 2019. He was 82 years old.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 2 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 3 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Roman Catholic Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt.

Interment with U.S. Navy honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Lustgarten Foundation or National Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

