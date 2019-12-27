Sarah E. Kasprzyk-Quick of Center Moriches died Dec. 25, 2019 at Peconic Bay Medical Center after a long battle with cancer.

Born May 20, 1976 in Riverhead, she was the daughter of Izzy and Rose (Galante) Danowski.

She worked at the Sea Cove restaurant in Center Moriches.

Predeceased by her father, she is survived by her mother, by her husband Joseph A. Kasprzyk and her children, Marienne, Larissa, Joseph and Daniel. She is also survived by her brothers, Michael and Stephan.

Memorial visitation arrangements are pending. Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

Memorial messages may be left on Sarah’s tribute page at www.Tuthillfh.com