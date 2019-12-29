The big news in Riverhead Town this year was the upset victory by political newcomer Yvette Aguiar, a retired NYPD counterterrorism expert and college professor, who handily defeated one-term incumbent Democrat Laura Jens-Smith in the general election. Aguiar led the Riverhead Republican Party to a near-sweep at the polls in November, with Town Clerk Diane Wilhelm, who was unopposed being the sole Democrat to win election. Republicans sweep in Riverhead town elections, ousting Democratic supervisor

EPCAL sale

The town, which last November inked a $40 million deal with Triple Five-affiliate Calverton Aviation and Technology to sell 1,644 acres of vacant industrial land inside the Calverton Enterprise Park, anticipates closing the sale in the spring.

Key events in the process during 2019: the buyer completed its due diligence and gave the town notice to proceed to closing; the Riverhead Planning Board in June granted preliminary approval to a subdivision application filed by the Riverhead Community Development Agency pursuant to the contract; the CDA filed an application with the Suffolk County Department of Health Services for subdivision approval and an application with the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation for a Wild Scenic and Recreational Rivers Act permit. Approval of the subdivision application by the county health department and of the WSRRA permit by the DEC are both required to gain final subdivision approval by the planning board. The contract requires the town to file the final subdivision plat by May. Triple Five maps show 10 million sq. ft. of development along both EPCAL runways

The future of the site once it’s transferred to Calverton Aviation and Technology remains largely unknown. After a Freedom of Information Law to the state DEC request produced maps and plans depicting 10 million square feet of development along both runways at the EPCAL site, representatives of the company assured town officials that the drawings were made only to demonstrate development yield on the site, as part of a habitat review. Again, they told town officials their plan is to develop the site in accordance with the zoning, focusing on high-tech aviation and aerospace companies — dismissing worries expressed by some about potential airport or casino uses.

The role of Luminati Aerospace in the future development at EPCAL also remains unknown. Facing eviction from its rented Plant Six facility and sued by investor Hexcel Corporation for alleged breach of its $10 million promissory note, Luminati opened up shop in the upstate City of Little Falls. Although Luminati founder and CEO Daniel Preston told media outlets his involvement with the Calverton project would remain as an investor, CAT attorney Chris Kent told town officials Preston remains a key participant in the future of the company’s Calverton development.

Riverhead Town signed an agreement with solar energy company sPower, developer of a 20 MW solar power production facility in Calverton — that provided the town with $1.05 million in “community benefit” funding. The funds are earmarked for agriculture and open space protection, environmental protection, health and welfare and education/employment. The town board has already approved spending some of the funds on developing a new master plan and capital improvements to town parks and recreation facilities.

The Riverhead Central School District unveiled plans for a major capital project, to increase instructional space and undertake other facility improvements, with a price tag initially pegged at $100 million. The proposal sparked controversy in the community and a hot debate over the role of overcrowded housing in the spike in student enrollment in Riverhead schools. The subject became an issue in the town election. District officials currently plan a bond vote in February. Riverhead principal shared explicit texts and half-naked photos with student before sexually assaulting her, according to lawsuit

The year 2019 was marred by scandal in the Riverhead school district. In May, a Riverhead High School senior accused principal Charles Regan of sexual misconduct. Regan, she said, shared explicit texts and photos and forcibly kissed her in his office. The district brought Regan up on disciplinary charges and Regan subsequently resigned. The student sued Regan, the district and district officials in federal court. The lawsuit remains pending.

Other news of note:

Jamesport native and Calverton resident Brian Simonsen, a NY City police officer, was killed in the line of duty Feb. 12. In June, the town dedicated South Jamesport Avenue in his memory. South Jamesport Ave. dedicated as ‘Det. Brian Simonsen Way’

Thomas Murphy of Holbrook was convicted of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Manslaughter in the Second Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, Vehicular Manslaughter, two counts of Vehicular Assault in the Second Degree, Driving While Intoxicated, two counts of Assault in the Third Degree, Reckless Driving, and Reckless Endangerment in the Sept. 30, 2018 crash that killed 12-year-old Boy Scout Andrew McMorris of Wading River and injured two other Scouts as they walked on David Terry Road in Manorville. Drunk driver who struck and killed 12-year-old Boy Scout Andrew McMorris convicted of all charges

More than 250 people attended a “Lights for Liberty” candlelight vigil on Main Street in July, to protest detention camps at the U.S. Southern border. Lights for Liberty vigil draws more than 250 people to downtown Riverhead

At long last, East End residents have an indoor public pool. Suffolk County Community College opened its much-anticipated health center on the college’s eastern campus in May. Suffolk’s eastern campus opens health center — and the East End’s first indoor public pool

‘Multicultural’ hair care products kept in a locked case at the Riverhead Walmart drew harsh criticism from local residents. Residents irate over Walmart locking up African-American hair care products in glass case

After initially defending its policy as “data-driven,” Walmart — a day later — reversed itself and removed the locked glass doors from a display case for African-American hair care products.

Beyond Riverhead

After Democrats took control of the State Senate in the 2018 elections, the State Legislature enacted sweeping measures in the budget bill in March and during the closing days of the legislative session in June.

Among them was the controversial “Green Light New York” legislation, which authorized the issuance of standard driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants for the first time since the privilege was revoked by an executive order signed by Gov. George Pataki after the 2001 terrorist attack.

After the “Green Light” law took effect Dec. 15, hundreds of people lined up outside the state DMV office in Riverhead, eager to take the written test for a learner’s permit. ‘Green Light NY’ advocates rallied at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Hauppauge June 7. Photo: Maria Piedrabuena

Another law enacted this year, the Child Victims Act, opened a one-year window, beginning Aug. 14, for adult survivors of child sex abuse to file claims. Locally, the new law allowed the filing of three lawsuits this year against Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch, by men claiming they were abused as children by other residents at the Riverhead facility in the 1980s and ’90s.

The Democrat-controlled state government also enacted sweeping criminal justice reform, including, among other measures, the elimination of cash bail for all misdemeanor and nonviolent felony offense. The controversial legislation has drawn sharp criticism from local officials, including judges and law enforcement agencies across the state.