Eleanor Koroleski of Riverhead died at Westhampton Care Center on Dec. 27, 2019. She was 91 years old.

She was born on Jan. 1, 1928 in Jamesport to Joseph and Lenora Gatz. She graduated from Riverhead High School.

She worked for New York Telephone during her younger years and then became a homemaker. Her hobbies included gardening and going to church.

She was predeceased by her husband Joseph and grandson Kyle. She is survived by her brother George Gatz of Florida, her children Debora Martin of South Carolina, David of Riverhead, Douglas of Riverhead, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Jan. 3 from 10 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Jan. 3 at 11 a.m. at Saint Isidore Church in Riverhead, with interment to follow at St. Isidore Cemetery.