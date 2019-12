Gerald W. Weir Jr. of Peconic died at home on Dec. 28, 2019. He was 82 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Jan. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama RC Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Robert Wolosik.