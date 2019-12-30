Jeanne Rutkowski of Southold died on Dec. 29, 2019. She was 72 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Jan. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Visitation will continue on Thursday, Jan. 2 from 12 to 12:30 p.m. followed by funeral services at 12:30 p.m., officiated by Caren Heacock.

Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to Eastern Long Island Hospital Memorial/ Tribute program would be apprecaited. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

