Lester E. Hubbard Jr. of Laurel died on Dec. 27, 2019. He was 90 year old.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Funeral services will be held during the visitation at 12:30 p.m.

Interment with U.S. Army honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Mattituck Fire Department would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

