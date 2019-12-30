Excerpts from Riverhead Town Justice Court docket for the month of November 2019.

There was a total of 1,503 criminal and traffic cases on the court’s docket. Convictions reported here are a result of charges of misdemeanors or felonies. Felony charges are often removed to Suffolk County Criminal Court and are reported here when marked off the justice court calendar if a conviction has been entered in the superior court.

Judges Allen M. Smith and Lori M. Hulse presided over the cases.

Alcantara, Jordan, 31, of New York City, charged on Aug. 19, 2018 with driving while intoxicated (first offense) and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 13 to driving while ability impaired and driving without a license and was fined $1,150 and sentenced to interim probation by Judge Hulse.

Anderson, Tajea, 25, of Riverhead, charged on May 7 with grand larceny in the third degree, pleaded guilty on Nov. 18 to petit larceny and disorderly conduct and was fined $250 by Judge Smith.

Antanaitis, Elizabeth, 38, of Riverhead was charged on May 25 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 13 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and unlawful possession of marijuana and was fined $485 by Judge Hulse.

Battle, Stanley, 35, of Middle Island, charged on June 23 with criminal contempt in the second degree and criminal mischief in the fourth degree, and on Aug. 11 with aggravated criminal contempt, assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, pleaded guilty on Nov. 18 to criminal contempt in the second degree, assault in the second degree, and criminal contempt in the second degree and was fined $410 and sentenced by Judge Smith to 255 days in jail.

Bloshenko, Ivan, 32, charged with driving while intoxicated (first offense) and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 25 to driving while intoxicated (first offense) and a vehicle equipment violation, was fined $1,420, and sentenced to a conditional discharge and Suffolk TASC education program by Judge Hulse.

Botts, Chad, 58, of Riverhead, charged on June 2 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, on April 10, 2017 with petit larceny, and on April 11, 2017 with petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Nov. 4 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Campbell, Kelly, 44, charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, pleaded guilty on Nov. 26 to petit larceny and was sentenced to one year conditional discharge and fined $1,110 by Judge Hulse.

Christman, Michaela, 24, of Southold, charged on Oct. 24 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 20 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Clemons, Devin, 27, of Riverhead, charged on May 21 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, and on Sept. 4 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 20 to two counts of facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $1,000 by Judge Smith.

Coscia, Brandon, 25, charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 25 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Hulse.

Costello, Tina, 52, of Greenport, charged on March 25 with petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Nov. 19 and was fined $250 by Judge Smith.

Couch, Tajh, 30, of Holtsville, charged on June 15 with petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Nov. 6 to petit larceny and was fined $130 by Judge Smith.

Depetris, Cailin, 32, of Jamesport, charged on March 13, 2017 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation and on May 19, 2017 with petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Nov. 18 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and disorderly conduct, and was fined $550 by Judge Smith.

Deroos, Enno, 56, of Oyster Bay, charged on Feb. 10 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 13 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and vehicle equipment violation and was fined $520 by Judge Hulse.

Dupree, Joshua, 43, of Riverhead, charged on Sept. 19 with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, pleaded guilty on Nov. 12 to disorderly conduct and was fined $150 by Judge Hulse.

Ellwood, Kyle John, 25, of Riverhead, charged on July 16 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law Violation, pleaded guilty on Nov. 27 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $300 by Judge Hulse.

Fauvell-Thomas, Aubrey, 39, of Riverhead, charged on Jan. 2, 2014 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 19 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Fontana, Joseph, 73, of Riverhead, charged on May 10 with petit larceny and resisting arrest, pleaded guilty on Nov. 19 to two counts of disorderly conduct and was fined $500 by Judge Smith.

Gonzalez-Orellano, Eric, 22, of Mastic Beach, charged on April 19 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, pleaded guilty on Nov. 12 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Hulse.

Gutierrez, Rosalinda, 42, of Central Islip, charged on Nov. 2 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 18 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Hammonds, Frederick, 30, charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Nov. 25 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Hulse.

Hammonds, Shannon, 33, of Calverton, charged on Feb. 16 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 12 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations and was fined $500 by Judge Hulse.

Huit-Sol, Jose, 29, charged with driving while ability impaired by a drug, pleaded guilty on Nov. 25 to driving while ability impaired, was fined $760 and sentenced to a conditional discharge by Judge Hulse.

Ildefonso, Lizabeth, 45, of Jamesport, charged on Feb. 10 with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, pleaded guilty on Nov. 18 to disorderly conduct and was fined $250 by Judge Smith.

Jackson, Ishawn, 22, of Riverhead, charged on Feb. 9 with criminal possession of marijuana in the fifth degree and criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was fined $250 by Judge Smith.

Jimenez, Ashia, 26, of Wading River charged on Jan. 10 with with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 19 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and vehicle equipment violation and was fined $520 by Judge Smith.

Johnson, Donald, 39, of Flanders, charged on Dec. 22 with criminal purchase or disposal of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, pleaded guilty on Nov. 6 to criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and was fined $500 by Judge Smith.

King, Melanie, 39, of Mastic Beach, charged on April 6 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 13 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $500 by Judge Hulse.

Krumbiegel, Christian, 27, of Riverhead, charged on Oct. 6 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, pleaded guilty on Nov. 20 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Lamonda, Heather, 39, charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 25 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, and unlawful possession of marijuana and was fined $560 by Judge Hulse.

Lopez-Chamale, Sergio, 35, charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 25 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and a moving violation, and was fined $480 by Judge Hulse.

Mancuso, Nicole, 32, of Eastport, charged on Jan. 4 with with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations and on April 4 with criminal possession criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Nov. 19 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and disorderly conduct and was fined $610 by Judge Smith.

Mckiernan, Daniel, 37, of Port Jefferson, charged on on Aug. 8, 2018 with endangering the welfare of a child, on Aug. 13, 2018 with criminal contempt in the second degree, on Dec. 12, 2018 with criminal contempt in the second degree, on Dec. 19, 2018 with criminal contempt in the second degree, and on May 13 with two counts of criminal contempt in the second degree, pleaded guilty on Nov. 12 to four counts of disorderly conduct and was fined $600 by Judge Hulse.

Medina-Fernandez, Ernesto, 36, of Calverton, charged on Aug. 18 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 18 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Mendez, Anibal, 40, of Greenport, charged on Aug. 21 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law Violation, pleaded guilty on Nov. 18 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Meyer, George, 53, of Center Moriches, charged on Oct. 3 with criminal purchase or disposal of a weapon, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, and offering a false instrument for filing in the second degree, pleaded guilty on Nov. 20 to criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and disorderly conduct.

Molina-Lima, Efrain, 32, charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 26 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to signal and was fined $480 by Judge Hulse.

Naranjo, Jorge, 33, of Valley Stream, charged on June 30 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 18 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Nash, Maurice, 50, of Riverhead, charged on Oct. 15 with obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, pleaded guilty on Nov. 27 to disorderly conduct and was fined $375 by Justice Hulse.

Nelson, Nakiecha, 38, of Coram, charged on Sept. 3, 2011 with petit larceny and possession of burglar’s tools, pleaded guilty on Nov. 18 to petit larceny and was fined $205 and time served by Judge Smith.

Ortega-Ferrer, Victor, 31, charged with three counts of aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 26 to three counts of facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $930 by Judge Smith.

Paz-Diaz, Carlos, 27, of Riverhead, charged on May 5 with driving while intoxicated, pleaded guilty on Nov. 18 to driving while ability impaired and was fined $660 by Judge Smith.

Pazos-Cruz, Joel, 31, of Riverhead, charged on Nov. 11, 2018 with driving while intoxicated (first offense) and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 12 to driving while intoxicated and driving without a license and was fined $1,790, and was sentenced to one year conditional discharge and Suffolk TASC education program by Judge Hulse.

Pedro-Andres, Simon, 23, charged with driving while intoxicated (first offense) an a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Nov. 26 to driving while ability impaired and was fined $760 by Judge Hulse.

Pirir-Puluc, Elmer, 25, of Flanders, charged on July 14 with reckless driving and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 27 to driving without a license and one-way roadway and rotary traffic islands violation and was fined $560 by Judge Hulse.

Polanco-Cortez, Luis, 33, charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 25 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations and was fined $690 by Judge Hulse.

Ponticello, James, 60, of Riverhead, charged on Oct. 6 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Nov. 6 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Quire, Thomas, 37, was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, pleaded guilty on Nov. 26 to disorderly conduct and was fined $375 by Judge Hulse.

Reeder, Antonio, 25, of Riverhead, charged on March 22, 2018 with harassmsnet in the second degree, on July 18, 2018 with criminal mischief in the fourth degree and a penal law violation, and on June 28 with criminal contempt in the first degree and harassment in the second degree, pleaded guilty on Nov. 12 to criminal mischief in the fourth degree, harassment in the second degree, and criminal contempt in the second degree, was fined $535 and sentenced to 135 days in jail by Judge Hulse.

Richardson, Kelley, 49, of East Quogue, charged on Nov. 11, 2018 with petit larceny, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year interim probation by Judge Hulse.

Rodriguez, Patricia, 38, of Sound Beach, charged on Oct. 20 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 18 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Sanders, Scott, 43, charged with with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, pleaded guilty on Nov. 26 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Hulse.

Schelmety, Adhemar, 26, of Shirley, charged on June 18 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Nov. 27 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Hulse.

Scolastico, Desiree, 42, of Mastic Beach, charged on April 11 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 19 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Sosa-Bonilla, Gredis, 19, of Riverhead, charged on May 7 with unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, resisting arrest, and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 18 to disorderly conduct and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations and was fined $790 by Judge Smith.

Swenk, Naomi, 24, of Wading River, charged on Jan. 2 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 18 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Terruso, Joseph, 36, of Riverhead, charged on Oct. 11 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Nov. 13 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Hulse.

Thomas, Bobby, 32, of Riverhead, charged on Sept. 30, 2018 with with with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 19 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Velasquez-Rodriguez, Byron, 42, of Riverhead, charged on Nov. 9, 2015 with facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and a Vehicle and Traffic Law Violation, and on Nov. 25, 2018 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 12 to two counts of facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $1,000 by Judge Hulse.

Veliz-Orrego, Raul, 23, of Aquebogue, charged on June 16, 2017 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, pleaded guilty on Nov. 18 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Villatoro-Mendez, Beden, 22, of Riverhead, charged on Oct. 13, 2017 with criminal purchase or disposal of a weapon, offering a false instrument for filing in the second degree, and criminal contempt in the second degree, pleaded guilty on Nov. 13 to suspended vehicle registration and vehicle equipment violation and was fined $570, sentenced to a conditional discharge, Suffolk TASC education program and one year interim probation by Judge Hulse.

Ward, Randi, 28, charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 26 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to stop at a stop sign and was fined $480 by Judge Hulse.

Wisniewski, Sean, 19, of Calverton, charged on Aug. 30 with three counts of petit larceny and four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, pleaded guilty on Nov. 20 to two counts of disorderly conduct and was fined $500 by Judge Smith.

Woodson, Lachelle, 33, charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations, pleaded guilty on Nov. 25 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and vehicle equipment violation and was fined $520 by Judge Hulse.