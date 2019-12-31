The second decade of the 21st Century is about to enter the history books. It’s been an interesting ride. Before we take the big plunge into the ’20s, here’s a look back at some of the top stories of the 2010s.

Weather

We weathered more than a dozen big winter storms and nor’easters. We’ve sweltered in 100-degree heat. We’ve dug out from more than a foot of snow several times. We even saw a tornado touch down in Manorville.

The decade just ending produced weather events that presented challenges for residents, businesses and government agencies charged with protecting the public. File photo: Peter Blasl

The months of March and April 2010 brought two major rainstorms that left parts of Riverhead under water for days on end. The hardest-hit area was the Horton Avenue neighborhood, where homes were left uninhabitable by the historic flooding. Some residents were permanently displaced. Scene from the April 2012 ‘Crescent Bow Fire’ in Manorville.

Dry weather and strong, gusty winds fueled a wildfire in the Pine Barrens on April 9, 2012, burning more than 1,100 acres of woodlands and destroyed three homes, a commercial building and several vehicles, including fire department trucks. Every one of Suffolk County’s 109 fire departments responded to battle the blaze, the largest wildfire on Long Island since the 1995 Pine Barrens wildfire in Westhampton burned more than 7,000 acres. It took two days for firefighters to bring the fire under control, with the help of aviation units called in from other parts of the state. The fire, which started on the northeast corner of land belonging to Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton, was ruled by police to have been intentionally set. No arrests were ever made. Much of downtown Riverhead was inundated by storm surge from Sandy in October 2012. File photo: Peter Blasl

“Superstorm” Sandy blasted the region in October 2012, bringing damaging winds and surf, heavy rains and widespread flooding. The storm left much of the island without power and damaged critical infrastructure. The resulting gasoline shortage had residents waiting in long lines at gas stations for days.

In this decade, local residents felt the earth shake a few times, as earthquakes struck in Maine, Virginia and off the coast of Southampton, causing tremors felt by on the East End.

Business

Grumman Memorial Park, Calverton. File photo: Denise Civiletti

Riverhead is still working to recover from the loss of aerospace manufacturing when Northrop-Grumman, in 1996, moved out of the Calverton plant it called home for several decades. When Grumman moved out, Riverhead lost 3,000 jobs and $1 million a year in real estate tax revenues. Companies that have located in the 491-acre “industrial core” of the site — sold to a developer in 2001 for $17 million — have brought hundreds of new jobs and tax base to town but have not replaced what was lost when Grumman left.

Riverhead started and ends the decade in contract to sell its still-vacant industrial land at the former Grumman site, now known as the Enterprise Park at Calverton, or EPCAL. At the start of the decade, the town was in a $155 million contract to sell 755 acres of vacant land to developer Riverhead Resorts, a joint venture of the Bayrock Group and Scottish homebuilder Baldragon Homes. Riverhead Resorts said it planned to build planned hotels and conference centers and an indoor ski mountain at the site. That deal imploded in November 2010. Luminati cofounder Daniel Preston, left, and Stefan Maier admiring a prototype aircraft as it flew before a crowd at the former Grumman site in Calverton in June 2016. File photo: Denise Civiletti

After the Resorts contract was canceled, the town set out to subdivide its vacant land, looking to create 50 industrial lots at the site. That effort was halted after Luminati Aerospace offered the town $40 million for all of its remaining vacant acreage — roughly 1,644 acres, including the site’s two runways — and the town signed a letter of intent with the Calverton startup in April 2017. Luminati Aerospace unveiled plans to build a solar- and wind-powered unmanned aerial vehicle capable of perpetual flight that would bring internet access to regions of the globe still lacking it, according to Luminati founder and CEO Daniel Preston. Triple Five chairman Nader Ghermezian with members of his family and employees at the Feb. 27, 2018 opening session of the town’s Q&E hearing. File photo: Denise Civiletti

Luminati teamed up with Triple Five Group to form Calverton Aviation and Technology late in 2017 and at the last town board meeting of the year, the lame duck town board voted to approve a contract of sale with CAT. A year later, a split board voted to approve CAT’s “qualified and eligible” application to develop the site.The town is currently pursuing an eight-lot subdivision of its vacant land, to complete the transfer of the 1,644 acres to CAT in three large lots. CAT plans to develop an aviation-oriented technology park at the site. It remains a controversial proposition with many residents and some town officials expressing skepticism about the company’s stated intentions or capabilities — and others accusing opponents of obstructionism.

Peconic Bay Medical Center joined the Northwell Health System in 2016. The move brings the state’s largest employer and one of the country’s biggest health systems to Riverhead and the East End. The local economic impacts of Northwell’s presence in the community are only beginning to be felt. Northwell purchased the former Suffolk County National Bank headquarters on Second Street and is looking to buy the former McGann-Mercy campus which adjoins PBMC’s main campus in Riverhead.

From a healthcare standpoint, Northwell is rapidly expanding services at PBMC, as it positions the once-tiny community hospital as a regional medical center for cardiac care, cancer care and advanced surgery services. Northwell immediately built a cardiac catheterization facility in Riverhead, answering a dire need for lifesaving interventional cardiac care in the region served by PBMC. The hospital is currently finishing a $60 million, three-story critical care tower that will house the Kanas Regional Heart Center, providing two cardiac catheterization suites, an electrophysiology suite, recovery rooms and an 18-bed intensive care/cardiac care unit. The new facilities will also include an expanded emergency department and a helicopter port. After being dark for 26 years, a restored Suffolk Theater reopens to cheers & new downtown hopes

After nearly three decades of sitting dark, the Suffolk Theater, renovated and restored by builder Bob Castaldi, reopened in March 2013 with a gala celebration. Along with the aquarium, the theater would become one of the downtown business district’s economic drivers, drawing thousands of people to its concerts and shows each year.

Riverhead’s last remaining hometown bank, Suffolk County National Bank, was acquired by People’s United Bank on April 1, 2017. SCNB, founded in 1890, was the second of two Riverhead banks to be granted charters. The first was Riverhead Savings Bank, chartered in 1872. The acquisition marked the end of an era in Riverhead history. The town was once the headquarters of four publicly chartered banks. Suffolk County National Bank was the last of the four still in operation. All had been chartered in Riverhead in the late 19th century and early 20th century and were headquartered here. Photo: Peter Blasl

Other Riverhead business community icons closed this decade: Main Street’s Allied Optical and Hy Ting Chinese restaurant were shuttered. Homeside Florist and Greenhouses closed.

Other businesses that folded up this decade include: Waldbaum’s Kmart, Toys R Us and Sports Authority.

King Kullen Supermarkets closed its Riverhead store.

Bobby Gunjupali of Manorville is buying Barth’s Drug Store from longtime owner Barry Barth. A Jan. 4 closing is set. Photo: Peter Blasl

Barth’s Drug Store and the Riverhead Grill, both stalwarts of Main Street for decades, were sold and are operating under new ownership. Also sold — but to large out-of-town corporations — were Ad-Chem and Tru-Tech.

Lots of other small businesses opened in downtown Riverhead this decade. Some remain — Peconic Ballet Theatre, Dark Horse Tavern, and Maximus Health Club, to name a few — while others came and went: The Riverhead Project, Cody’s BBQ, Joe’s Garage, Parto’s, Uncle Joe’s and Dinosaur Walk Museum, for example.

RiverheadLOCAL started publication in January 2010.

There was still a fair amount of undeveloped land on Route 58 at the beginning of this decade. Gateway Plaza — where the “new” Walmart is located — The Shops at Riverhead (Costco), Saber Riverhead (Dick’s Sporting Goods), and Lowe’s Home Improvement Center were all built this decade. Development of a Hobby Lobby store is currently underway.

Auto dealerships along Route 58 expanded and/or got major facelifts during this decade: Ford-Lincoln, Toyota, Apple Honda, Riverhead Auto Mall, Eagle. A downtown dealership, Riverhead Dodge, advanced plans to build a new facility on Route 58.

Route 58 itself expanded — from two lanes to four.

Solar energy came to Riverhead this decade, with several solar “farms” built or under construction.

The face of downtown Riverhead changed this decade, with the construction of multistory apartment buildings and hotels on Main Street. A community garden was planted off West Main Street. Major improvements were completed in Grangebel Park.

But other things remained the same downtown, such as the gaping large vacancies on East Main Street — which grew when West Marine moved to Route 58 in 2011. RiverheadLOCAL file photo

Thanks to the Riverhead BID and the Chamber of Commerce, new downtown events took root and helped breathe life into the area: the cardboard boat races, Halloween parade, coffin races and Alive on 25.

Schools

Riverhead Central School District completed a capital construction project after voters approved a $78.3 million bond in October 2011. But by the end of the decade, district officials announced that the schools needed additional expansion to keep up with the growing student population here — to the tune of about $100 million. The district plans another bond vote in February. The 2012 L.I. champion Riverhead Blue Waves.

The Riverhead Blue Waves girls basketball team, L.I. and Section XI champions, made it to the state semifinals in 2012, a first in Blue Waves history.

The football team won the D-II Suffolk County title in 2012 and 2013, earning a trip to the L.I. Championship game for only the third and fourth times in program history. The Riverhead football program also produced an NFL player this decade: offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge signed with the New Orleans Saints in April. The program also produced an All-American college player, running back Miguel Maysonet.

McGann-Mercy High School and St. Isidore School were shut down by the Diocese of Rockville Centre this decade. The diocese opened St. John Paul II Regional School at the former St. Isidore campus. McGann-Mercy remains vacant.

The Riverhead Charter School expanded, adding grades 7 and 8 in 2014 and moving into a brand new academic building on its Calverton campus in 2015.

