Lester E. Hubbard Jr. of Mattituck, formerly of Laurel, died on Dec. 27, 2019. He was 89 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Jan. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Funeral services will be held during the visitation at 12:30 p.m.

Internment with US Army Honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Mattituck Fire Department would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

