Arthur J. Breen of Riverhead died Jan. 1, 2020 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 85 years old.

Born in Brooklyn on Feb. 4, 1924, he was the son of Arthur and Anastasia Breen.

A high school graduate, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1960. Then he worked as a telephone technician for Verizon in Great Neck.

He was a member of the Verizon New Vision Pioneers, the Floral Park Exempt Fire Department and the Riverhead Exempt Fire Department.

He is survived by his wife Helga (Dammer), his sons Arthur (Jennifer) and Eric (Teresa) and his grandchildren, Annie, Klara, Evan and Merideth.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, Jan. 4 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

A funeral Mass will be held the following Friday, Jan. 10 at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.