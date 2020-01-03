Lenard H. (“Sonny”) Henderson of Riverhead died Dec. 29, 2019 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 79 years old.

Born April 23, 1940 in Greenport, he was the son of Landress and Alma (Funn) Henderson.

He was a driver for Henderson Taxi. He was a member of Unity Baptist Church in Mattituck, where he loved playing the guitar. In his younger years, he had a band.

Predeceased by his siblings, Evelyn Logan, Lillian Montaque and Landress Henderson Jr., he is survived by his children, Paulette Henderson of Virginia, Brenda Henderson of Riverhead and Serena Henderson of Mastic and his siblings, Alma Wells of Riverhead, Jimmy Henderson of Riverhead and Caulie Robinson of Riverhead. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, Jan. 4 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Unity Baptist Church in Mattituck. A service will be held there at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.