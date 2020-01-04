Barbara Y. Moore of Riverhead died Jan. 2, 2020. She was 61.

The daughter of Waverly and Juanita (Booker) Brown, she was born June 14, 1958, in Greenport and graduated from Riverhead High School in 1976.

She worked for Moonlight Classic Taxi in Riverhead.

Family members said she enjoyed yard sales and shopping for bargains and loved spending time with her grandkids.

She is survived by her husband, Mohammad Arif; children Monica, of Mastic, Jenna, of Riverhead, Nina, of Mastic, Almon Jr. of Mastic, Rasheed and Rasheedah Manuel, both of Riverhead and Keisha Dalton of Middle Island; siblings John Brown, Eddie Brown, Annette Brown and Velma Brown, all of Bellport; many grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Jan. 9, from 10 to 11 a.m at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service at the church. Interment will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.