Philomena (“Minnie”) Patti of Riverhead died Jan. 3, 2020. She was 89 years old.

She was a home health aide.

Predeceased by her husband Christopher in 2015, she is survived by her children Chris (Gina) and Rosemary (Don) Grande. She is also survived by six grandchildren.

Visitation will take place on Monday, Jan. 6 from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass is scheduled for Tuesday (time to be announced) at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.