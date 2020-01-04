A woman was robbed at knifepoint in the parking lot of a bank in downtown Riverhead Friday evening.

Riverhead Town Police said a 63-year-old woman had just entered her parked vehicle in parking lot of the Chase Bank on Peconic Avenue, after leaving the bank building at about 6 p.m. when she was “accosted by an unknown male who displayed a knife and demanded her pocketbook.”

The woman turned over her pocketbook, containing cash and a cellphone, to the suspect, who then fled west through the parking lot with the victim’s pocketbook.

Police did not provide any description of the suspect.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.