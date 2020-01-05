Talmage Farm Agway will hold two six-part beekeeping lecture series: one for beginners interested in learning the basics and the other for experienced beekeepers who want to expand their knowledge.
Both classes are taught by master beekeeper Chris Kelly, a 50-year beekeeper and owner of Promised Land Apiary.
The basic beekeeping series will take place at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of January, February and March: Jan. 8 and 22; Feb. 12 and 26; and March 11 and 25.
This class is designed to be a lecture series that will provide the beginner or new beekeeper with knowledge of the honey bee and cultural practices of raising honey bees on Long Island. Fee: $195. Registration form. [https://86cb8127dc14737f5057-7c0671222953158607ea93d5febd68b4.ssl.cf1.rackcdn.com/764/assets/responsive/540000/540127/2020basicclassregform.pdf]
The continuing beekeeper series will take place on the first and third Wednesdays: Jan. 15; Feb. 5 and 19; March 4 and 19; and April 1.
This class is designed to be a lecture series that will provide the continuing or experienced beekeeper with additional knowledge of the honey bee and cultural practices of raising honey bees on Long Island. Fee: $250.
More information.[https://86cb8127dc14737f5057-7c0671222953158607ea93d5febd68b4.ssl.cf1.rackcdn.com/764/assets/responsive/540000/540126/2020continueclasssign.pdf]
Talmage Farm Agway is located at 1122 Osborn Avenue
Riverhead.
This story is free to read thanks in part to the generous support of readers like you. Keep local news free. Become a member today.