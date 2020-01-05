Talmage Farm Agway will hold two six-part beekeeping lecture series: one for beginners interested in learning the basics and the other for experienced beekeepers who want to expand their knowledge.

Both classes are taught by master beekeeper Chris Kelly, a 50-year beekeeper and owner of Promised Land Apiary.

The basic beekeeping series will take place at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of January, February and March: Jan. 8 and 22; Feb. 12 and 26; and March 11 and 25.

This class is designed to be a lecture series that will provide the beginner or new beekeeper with knowledge of the honey bee and cultural practices of raising honey bees on Long Island. Fee: $195. Registration form. [https://86cb8127dc14737f5057-7c0671222953158607ea93d5febd68b4.ssl.cf1.rackcdn.com/764/assets/responsive/540000/540127/2020basicclassregform.pdf]

The continuing beekeeper series will take place on the first and third Wednesdays: Jan. 15; Feb. 5 and 19; March 4 and 19; and April 1.

This class is designed to be a lecture series that will provide the continuing or experienced beekeeper with additional knowledge of the honey bee and cultural practices of raising honey bees on Long Island. Fee: $250.

More information.[https://86cb8127dc14737f5057-7c0671222953158607ea93d5febd68b4.ssl.cf1.rackcdn.com/764/assets/responsive/540000/540126/2020continueclasssign.pdf]

Talmage Farm Agway is located at 1122 Osborn Avenue

Riverhead.