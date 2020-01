Michael F. Murphy of Southold, formerly of Mattituck, died suddenly on Jan. 6, 2020. He was 59 years old.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 10 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.