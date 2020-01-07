Peter Puric of New Suffolk died Jan. 3, 2020 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 83 years old.

Born in Croatia on June 29, 1936, he was the son of Peter and Kate Puric.

He worked as a machinist for Consolidated Edison in New York City. He was a member of Southold Adriatic Club and a congregant at Our Lady of Ostrabrama Church. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and boating. He was a talented craftsman, his family said.

Survived by his wife Helen (Dapic), his children Robert )Kristen of Rocky Point and Catherine (Robert) Cavalier of Cutchogue, and his sister Anica Variola of Croatia.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Jan. 10 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama Church. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association.