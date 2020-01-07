Riverhead Police Athletic League’s spring lacrosse registration will take place Jan. 9 and 13 at the Riverhead Town Senior and Human Resource Center, 60 Shade Tree Lane, Aquebogue, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. both nights.

Boys and girls in kindergarten to grade 8 who live in the Town of Riverhead are eligible to play. All players must purchase a new uniform for 2020 season. Fee: $120.

Players are placed on teams based on their grade level in the current school year. Team breakdowns will depend on the number of registered players in each grade level.

Practice begins in early March, with local practices held in the Riverhead area.

Games are played on Sundays, March through early June. (Girls grades K-1 are played on Saturdays.) Half of the games are played in Riverhead and the other half on various fields throughout Suffolk County.

Each participant must provide their own lacrosse equipment for the program. Each male player will need a lacrosse helmet, stick, shoulder pads, gloves, athletic supporter with cup and mouth guard. Each female player will need a lacrosse stick, goggles and mouth guard.