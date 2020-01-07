Robert M. Doremus of Riverhead, died at his home on Jan. 4, 2020. He was 78 years old.

He served proudly as a combat engineer in the United States Marine Corps from 1961 to 1965. He was born and raised in the Bronx and moved to Long Island with his wife Josephine and daughter in 1970. He worked for the United Parcel Service for 30 years, retiring in 1995.

Predeceased by his wife, he is survived by his daughter Constance (Dennis) Kenter, son Joseph (Christina) and four grandchildren, DJ, Christopher, Adriana and Robert.

Known affectionately as Pop by his grandchildren and Bobby by his friends, he enjoyed fishing, Frank Sinatra and the New York Yankees. He never hesitated to help a person – or animal – in need. He was a strong, compassionate man with a heart of gold, who was there at a moment’s notice.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 8 and Thursday, Jan. 9 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead from 2to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Jan. 10 at St. Isidore Church in Riverhead at 9:30 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation and/or St. Jude Children’s Hospital in his memory.