Excerpts from Riverhead Town Justice Court docket for the month of December 2019.

There was a total of 1,291 criminal and traffic cases on the court’s docket. Convictions reported here are a result of charges of misdemeanors or felonies. Felony charges are often removed to Suffolk County Criminal Court and are reported here when marked off the justice court calendar if a conviction has been entered in the superior court.

Judges Allen M. Smith and Lori M. Hulse presided over the cases.

Coloma-Acurdia, Arnoldodo, 23, of Peconic, charged on Oct. 12 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 9 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and driving without a license, and was fined $700 by Judge Hulse.

Hansen, Anne, 51, of Greenlawn, charged on Aug. 18 with driving while intoxicated and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 9 to driving while ability impaired and was fined $760 by Judge Hulse.

Hernandez-Giron, Andres, 27, of Huntington Station, charged on July 23 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 9 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, speeding, and safety restraint violation and was fined $710 by Judge .

Hernandez-Tocay, Christopher, 33, of Mastic, charged on Feb. 5, 2016 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, on Sept. 21 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Dec. 9 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and driving without a license, and was fined $610 by Judge Hulse.

Hernandez-Xajap, Francisco, 48, of Riverhead, charged on Nov. 14 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 9 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and driving without a license and was fined $700 by Judge Hulse.

Ippolito, Cindy, 36, of Middle Island, charged on July 11, 2017 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Dec. 9 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Hulse.

James, Charles, 29, of Riverhead, charged on Jan. 20 with aggravated driving while intoxicated (first offense) and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Dec. 9 to driving while intoxicated and was fined $1,000, and was sentenced to conditional discharge, 11P and Suffolk TASC education program by Judge Hulse.

Longo, Alexander-Blue, 26, of Farmingville, charged on Nov. 24 with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, pleaded guilty on Dec. 9 to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to conditional discharge and fined $375 by Judge Hulse.

Magee, Danielle, 37, of Mastic, charged on Sept. 16 with petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Dec. 9 to petit larceny and was sentenced by Judge Hulse to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay a $205 state surcharge.

Mendez-Turuy, Werner, 19, of Riverhead, was charged on Dec. 21, 2018 with sexual misconduct and criminal contempt in the second degree and on April 9 with two counts of sexual misconduct, pleaded guilty on Dec. 9 to disorderly conduct and one count of sexual misconduct and was fined $400 by Judge Hulse.

Turner, Michael, 36, of Calverton, charged on July 17, 2016 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Dec. 9 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Hulse.

Will, Bret, 48, of Wainscott, charged on March 6 with petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Dec. 9 to petit larceny, sentenced to conditional discharge and was fined $300 by Judge Hulse.

Breitenbach, James, 31, of Riverhead, charged on March 25, 2018 with driving while intoxicated (first offense) and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 9 to driving while ability impaired, sentenced to 20 DS and was fined $750 by Judge Hulse.

Ramos-Pena, Elber, 31, of Riverhead, charged on Oct. 24, 2018 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Hulse.

Amato, Thomas, 51, of Riverhead, charged on Oct. 30 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 2 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Delgado-Munguia, Jecson, 21, of Mastic, charged on Aug. 19, 2017 with illegal speed contest and race first offense and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations and on March 3 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, pleaded guilty on Dec. 2 to disorderly conduct and facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $610 by Judge Smith.

Escoto, Oscar, 32, of Riverhead, charged on Jan. 11, 2016 with aggravated driving while intoxicated (first offense) and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 2 to driving while intoxicated and was fined $1,200 by Judge Smith.

Flores, Alicia Ana, 28, of Riverhead, charged on Oct. 28 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, pleaded guilty on Dec. 2 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Guazhambo-Inga, Walter, 33, of Riverhead, charged on Sept. 16 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 2 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Hernandez-Torres, Alberto, 36, of Hampton Bays, charged on Nov. 4 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 2 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Perez, Ludwin, 21, of Flanders, charged on Aug. 22 with false personation, pleaded guilty on Dec. 2 to disorderly conduct and was fined $200 by Judge Smith.

Reid, Kari, 39, of Riverhead, charged on Oct. 31 with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, pleaded guilty on Dec. 2 to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and was fined $295 and assessed a surcharge of $205 by Judge Smith.

Rustrian-Pixtun, Alfonso, 19, of Riverhead, charged on Oct. 10, 2017 with driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs or of alcohol and any drug or drugs and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 2 to driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs or of alcohol and any drug or drugs and driving without a a license and was fined $1,300 by Judge Smith.

Rudolph, Alantii, 19, of East Moriches, charged on Aug. 14 with grand larceny in the third degree, pleaded guilty on Dec. 2 to grand larceny in the third degree and was fined $300 by Judge Smith.

Tierney, Brian, 47, of Aquebogue, charged on May 23, 2017 with reckless endangerment in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child, pleaded guilty on Dec. 2 to reckless endangerment in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child and was fined $405 by Judge Smith.

Bane, Bradford, 31, of Riverhead, charged on Sept. 22 with driving while ability impaired by drugs (first offense), pleaded guilty on Dec. 3 with driving while ability impaired, sentenced to conditional discharge, fined $660 by Judge Smith.

Brown, Eric Jr., 30, of Riverhead, charged on Aug. 20 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 3 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Byrne, Charles, 62, of Montrose, charged on Oct. 24, 2006 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Dec. 3 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Coone, Arthur, 69, of Riverhead, charged on July 2 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 3 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Dixon, Hayden, 28, of Riverhead, charged on Jan. 8 with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree and aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty of Dec. 3 to unlawful possession of marijuana and facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $510 by Judge Smith.

Grant, Herron, 27, of Southampton, charged on Sept. 24 with petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Dec. 3 to disorderly conduct and was fined $300 by Judge Smith.

Karter, Burcu, 27, of Calverton, charged on Dec. 29, 2017 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 3 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Mauceri, John, 25, of Medford, charged on April 6 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Dec. 3 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Rodriguez, Jorge, 43, of Maspeth, charged on March 24 with petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Dec. 3 to disorderly conduct and was fined $250 by Judge Smith.

Duff, William, 56, of Riverhead, charged on Aug. 18 with resisting arrest and criminal trespass in the second degree, pleaded guilty on Dec. 3 to resisting arrest and criminal trespass in the second degree, was sentenced to time served, fined $205, and assessed a surcharge of $205 by Judge Smith.

Martinez, Bryan, 30, of Westhampton, charged on March 26, 2018 with criminal purchase or disposal of a weapon and criminal contempt in the second degree , pleaded guilty on Dec. 3 to disorderly conduct and was fined $300 by Judge Smith.

Pupilla, Bernadette, 58, of Manorville, charged on Feb. 23 with driving while intoxicated (first offense) and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 3 to driving while ability impaired and was fined $660 and 20 DS by Judge Smith.

Sciarratta, Ethan, 22, of Flanders, charged on March 9, 2018 with assault in the third degree, and on Dec. 15, 2018 with criminal purchase or disposal of a weapon and criminal contempt in the second degree, pleaded guilty on Dec. 3 to assault in the third degree and criminal possession of a firearm, and was sentence to a one year interim probation by Judge Smith.

Bieniek, Samantha, 29, of Jamesport, charged on Aug. 8 with driving while intoxicated (first offense) and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 18 to driving while ability impaired and was fined $760 by Judge Smith.

Bowens Jr., Charles, 46, of Southampton, charged on Dec. 31, 2018 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 18 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Brewer, Brittany, 30, of Riverhead, charged on Aug. 13, 2018 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and another Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Dec. 18 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Domingo-Pascual, Miguel, 23, of Riverhead, on Feb. 3 with with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 18 to aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, and use of another vehicle without ignition interlock device, and was fined $893 by Judge Smith.

Geiger, Robert, 30, of Shirley, charged on Oct. 14 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 18 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Granadas-Hernandez, Juan Carlos, 41, of Riverhead, charged on Nov. 11 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, and on Dec. 6 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 18 to two counts of facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $620 by Judge Smith.

Narvaez, Carlos, 48, of Shirley, charged on Sept. 25 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, pleaded guilty on Dec. 18 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Nash, Kyisha, 24, of Mastic, charged on Oct. 12 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, pleaded guilty on Dec. 18 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Ruiz-Gusman, Selvin, 34, of Riverhead, charged on March 9 with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, pleaded guilty on Dec. 18 to criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and harassment in the second degree, sentenced to time served, an order of protection was entered, and assessed a surcharge of $205 by Judge Smith.

Ruland, Jake, 19, of Riverhead, charged on March 4 with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, pleaded guilty on Dec. 18 with harassment in the second degree, was fined $300 and an order of protection was entered by Judge Smith.

Warner, Brandan, 26, of Center Moriches, charged on Nov. 18, 2018 with driving while intoxicated (first offense) and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 18 to driving while intoxicated and was sentenced to one year interim probation by Judge Smith.

Bustamante, Nicholas, 28, of Montauk, charged on Oct. 15, 2018 with criminal purchase or disposal of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, pleaded guilty on Dec. 10 to disorderly conduct and was fined $275 by Judge Hulse.

Claibrone, Ti Jay, 28, of Riverhead, charged on Sept. 13 with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, pleaded guilty on Dec. 10 to two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and was sentence to interim probation by Judge Hulse.

Eure, Sevuan Marquise, 26, of Riverhead, charged on April 14 with driving while intoxicated (first offense), and on June 4 with obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, endangering the welfare of a child, and resisting arrest, pleaded guilty on Dec. 10 to driving while intoxicated (first offense), obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest, was sentenced to conditional discharge, Suffolk TASC education program, fined $900, and assessed a surcharge of $205.

Garner, Crystal, 34, of Calverton, charged on June 5 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Dec. 10 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and was fined $300 by Judge Smith.

Horsley, Tasheria, 24, of Mastic, charged on May 25 with driving while ability impaired by drugs (first offense), aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Dec. 10 to driving while ability impaired and facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, was sentenced to interim probation and was fine $1,060 by Judge Hulse.

Langhorn, Lawrence, 46, of Riverhead, charged on May 25 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 10 to aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and was fined $390 by Judge Hulse.

Losee, Judith, 60, of Riverhead, charged on March 17 with petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Dec. 10 to disorderly conduct and was fined $375 by Judge Hulse.

Moore Jr., Willie, 48, of Riverhead, charged on April 15, 2018 with two counts of petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Dec. 10 to two counts of petit larceny, sentenced to conditional discharge, interim probation and was fined $500 by Judge Hulse.

Nieves, Jose, 42, of Riverhead, charged on Aug. 1, 2018 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and operating a vehicle with no insurance on file, pleaded guilty on Dec. 10 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and driving an unregistered vehicle, and was fined $410 by Judge Hulse.

Reeve, Bradford, 45, of Aquebogue, charged on June 15 with criminal contempt in the second degree, pleaded guilty on Dec. 10 to harassment in the second degree, and was fined $375 by Judge Hulse.

Velasquez-Perez, Steven, 23, of Riverhead, charged on June 26, 2016 with driving while ability impaired by drugs, on Feb. 11, 2017, Aug. 2, 2018, July 9, 2018, and Jan. 23, with Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 10 to reckless driving, three counts of driving without a license, improper use of turn signal, license plate violation, operating a vehicle with expired inspection, equipment violation, no/improper front/rear bumper, was sentenced to conditional discharge, Suffolk TASC education program, and was fined $2,670 by Judge Hulse.

Ahearn, Michael, 33, of Ridge, charged on Nov. 19 with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh, pleaded guilty on Dec. 17 to disorderly conduct and was fined $300 by Judge Smith.

Johnson Jr., Dallas, 44, of Riverhead, charged on Jan. 26 with driving while intoxicated (first offense) and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 17 to driving while intoxicated, fined $1,400 and assessed a surcharge of $205 by Judge Smith.

Lewis, Cornelius, 34, of Ridge, charged on Nov. 19 with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh, pleaded guilty on Dec. 17 to disorderly conduct and was fined $300 by Judge Smith.

Mclaughlin Cynthia, 59, of Amityville, charged on May 7 with aggravated driving while intoxicated (first offense) and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 17 to aggravated driving while intoxicated, was sentenced to conditional discharge, Suffolk TASC education program and was fined $1,400 by Judge Smith.

Roberts, Jessica, 37, of Middle Village, charged on Nov. 13 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Dec. 17 to improper vehicle head lights, and was fined $210 by Judge Smith.

Terry, Janet, 54, of Riverhead, charged on June 4 with petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Dec. 17 to petit larceny, and was fined $505 by Judge Smith.

Wittneben, Linda, 50, of Ridge, charged on Dec. 3, 2018 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 17 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Davis, Jada-Sole, 19, of Calverton, charged on Sept. 20 with assault in the third degree, pleaded guilty on Dec. 17 harassment in the second, was fined $300, SAOP, by Judge Smith.

Dimayuga, Dennis, 34, of Calverton, charged on July 24 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 17 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Bland, Daiquan, 25, of Riverhead, charged on Sept. 19 with petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Dec. 16 to disorderly conduct and was fined $250 by Judge Smith.

Chavac-Soc, Jose, 42, of Riverhead, charged on July 23 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 16 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Elder, Timothy, 24, of Riverhead, charged on Dec. 30, 2018 with criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 16 to criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, disorderly conduct, and facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, and was fined $968 by Judge Smith.

Garcia-Avalos, Mynor, 46, of Riverhead, charged on Nov. 30 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 16 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Hardin, Darryn, 32, of Riverhead, charged on Aug. 20, 2018 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Dec. 16 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Kepes, Ira, 62, of Old Field, charged on Oct. 21, 2018 with driving while intoxicated (first offense) and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 16 to driving while ability impaired, fined $660 and sentenced to 20 DS by Judge Smith.

Marvel, Bronson, 23, of Ridge, charged on Aug. 24, 2018 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 16 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Roberts, Matthew, 30, of Riverhead, charged on April 3 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Dec. 16 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Spellman, Paula, 63, of Hampton Bays, charged on Aug. 6 with petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Dec. 16 to petit larceny and was fined $300 by Judge Smith.

Walford, Asani, 23, of Riverhead, charged on Oct. 31 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 16 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Barrett III, James, 39, of Flanders, charged on Aug. 6 with criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, pleaded guilty on Dec. 4 to criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree and was fined $250 by Judge Smith.

Brown, Calvin, 38, of Brentwood, charged on June, 2 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Dec. 4 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and speeding, and was fined $520 by Judge Smith.

Burmeister, Frank, 45, of Yaphank, charged on July 24, 2012 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation, pleaded guilty on Dec. 4 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, and was fined $210 by Judge Smith.

Cunningham, Shanqua, 33, of Huntington, charged on Jan. 6 with four counts of criminal contempt in the second degree, pleaded guilty on Dec. 4 to disorderly conduct and was fined $125 by Judge Smith.

Fontana, Sean, 50, of Wading River, charged on July 24 with obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, pleaded guilty on Dec. 4 to obstructing governmental administration in the second degree and was fined $125 by Judge Smith.

Hasan, Ramel, 33, of New York City, charged on Jan. 12 with aggravated driving while intoxicated (first offense) and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 4 to driving while intoxicated and was sentenced to one year probabtion by Judge Smith.

Martinez, Alexander, 27, of Riverhead, charged on April 15, 2018 with driving while intoxicated (first offense) and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 4 to driving while intoxicated (first offense) and was fined $1,153 by Judge Smith.

Riddick, Dewayne, 32, of Riverhead, charged on July 17 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 17 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, and was fined $310 by Judge Smith.

Bigall, Leah, 47, of Wading River, charged on May 21 with petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Dec. 11 to disorderly conduct and was fined $375 by Judge Hulse.

Birmingham, Beatrice, 55, of Westhampton, charged on Nov. 24 with petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Dec. 11 to disorderly conduct and was fined $375 by Judge Hulse.

Johnson, Steven, 33, of Calverton, charged on May 1 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and a Traffic Law violation and on Aug. 23 with Vehicle and Traffic Law violations pleaded guilty on Dec. 11 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and driving without a license, and was fined $700 by Judge Hulse.

Simpson, Anthony, 55, of Manorville, charged on July 23, 2018 with petit larceny, pleaded guilty on Dec. 11 to petit larceny, was sentenced to three years probation and assessed a $205 surcharge by Judge Hulse.

Thomas, Mercedes, 25, of Speonk, charged on Nov. 8, 2018 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 11 to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to signal, and was fined $480 by Judge Hulse.

Briggs, Darius, 42, of Riverhead, charged on July 4 with criminal impersonation in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, pleaded guilty on Dec. 30 to disorderly conduct and was fined $300 by Judge Smith.

Salguero-Caballeros, Francisco, 48, of Riverhead, was charged on Oct. 28, 2018 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations and on March 9 with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, pleaded guilty on Dec. 30 to two counts of facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, and was fined $620 by Judge Smith.