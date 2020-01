George R. Sullivan of Southold died at home on Jan. 10, 2020. He was 75 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s RC Church in Southold. Interment with U.S. Marine Corps. Honors will take place at Arlington National Cemetery.