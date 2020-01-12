The annual Black History Showcase, Exhibit and Reception, organized by the nonprofit African American Educational & Cultural Festival, will be held from Jan. 21 to Feb. 29 at Riverhead Free Library, with a reception to be held on Feb. 28 from 6 to 10 p.m.

A showcase of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life will be on exhibit Jan. 21-29 and a black history exhibit will run from Feb. 1-29. Both exhibits will be on display on the the library’s lower level.

The festival’s reception offers activities and events that aim to “entertain and educate, while giving the individual an appreciation of heritage and uniqueness.” The activities are created with all age groups in mind including story-telling and non-competitive games with a connection to African-American heritage and history, information from local organizations, and professional keynote speakers.

