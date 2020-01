George Edward Freeman of Riverhead died on Jan. 8, 2020. He was 63 years old.

Viewing services will be held on Monday, Jan. 13 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Clinton Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Greenport, followed by Homegoing services at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Reverend Natalie Wimberly.

Interment will follow at the Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.