Jeanne R. Bredemeyer of Orient died Jan. 4, 2020. She was 96 years old.

Born in Brooklyn to Helen and Ernest Renard, she was raised in Queens and Goose Bay, Southold. She attended Hofstra University and graduated from Katharine Gibbs. She worked as an executive secretary at Douglas Leigh Advertising and McGraw-Hill Publishing. She later worked as a freelance editor.

She married NYC firefighter John Bredemeyer, also of Goose Bay, where they met and together they had two sons.

They loved travel and taking cruises, memorable trips and voyages out west, to Canada, Europe and the south Pacific.

She was the director of the Oysterponds Historical Society, an East End Hospice volunteer and a deaconess of the Orient Congregational Church.

She was a lead instructor for NYS Cooperative Extension Service; cooking, homemaking and decoration classes were her forté.

Her cookbook collection is phenomenal, her family said. She so loved so many in old Orient with whom she shared her “good eats,” the family said.

Predeceased by her husband, she is survived by her sons, John (Beverly), and Eric (Hanne) and by her grandchildren, Michael Emily, Kristian and William.

A memorial with “glad hymns of praise from land and sea” is planned for summer.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice or the Orient Fire Department.