John George Madsen of Southold died on Jan. 12, 2020. He was 81 years old.

Born on April 16, 1938 in Greenport to Ethel M. (Richards) and Ragnvald J. Madsen, he was raised in Greenport and graduated from Greenport High School.

On Oct. 12, 1969 he married Gloria R. Kamps in Southold and together they had one child.

He worked as a bus driver for Sunrise Bus Company, retiring in 1988. He was an avid walker, a race car driver at Riverhead Raceway, a bowling league member and a 45-year member of the Masonic Lodge.

Predeceased by his wife, he is survived by his daughter Regina (George) Cartselos of Southold; grandsons, Nikolas and Danny Cartselos; and sister Jeanine Monsell.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations to North Fork Animal Welfare League (NFAWL) would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

