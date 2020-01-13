Joseph B. Bokina Jr. of Cutchogue died in Greenport on Jan. 11, 2020. He was 65 years old.

Bokina was born in Greenport on April 29, 1954 to Margaret (Harrison) and Joseph Bokina.

He was a graduate of Southold High School and received his diploma. He worked as a sanitation worker for North Fork Sanitation and was a member of the Cutchogue Fire Department for 40 years.

He had a love of fishing, surfcasting, bowling, lawn work and vegetable gardening.

He was predeceased by his father and sister, Carol Manwaring. He is survived by his mother of Cutchogue and sister, Lori Helms.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Firematic services will be held at 7 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations to Cutchogue Fire Department would be appreciated.

