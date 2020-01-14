Adobe Stock photo

Admission will be free for children and $5 for adults during Kids Week at The Suffolk County Historical Society 10 a.m to 4:30 p.m from Wednesday, Feb. 19 to Saturday, Feb. 22. 

During the week, the museum will have a temporary makeover to have family-friendly exhibits, free cookie and juice refreshments, and activities.

The museums’s signage will temporarily be changed to be more understandable by school-age children, touch-table educational play stations will be implemented for hands-on experiences, the Historical Playroom will let kids experience playtime the old-fashioned way with colonial clothes, historic role-playing, old-world games, toys, and crafts and a scavenger hunt with prizes will be held. 

For more information call (631)727-2881 ext. 100.

Denise Civiletti
Denise is a veteran local reporter, editor, attorney and former Riverhead Town councilwoman. Her work has been recognized with numerous awards, including investigative reporting and writer of the year awards from the N.Y. Press Association. She is a founder, owner and co-publisher of this website.Email Denise.