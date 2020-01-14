Admission will be free for children and $5 for adults during Kids Week at The Suffolk County Historical Society 10 a.m to 4:30 p.m from Wednesday, Feb. 19 to Saturday, Feb. 22.

During the week, the museum will have a temporary makeover to have family-friendly exhibits, free cookie and juice refreshments, and activities.

The museums’s signage will temporarily be changed to be more understandable by school-age children, touch-table educational play stations will be implemented for hands-on experiences, the Historical Playroom will let kids experience playtime the old-fashioned way with colonial clothes, historic role-playing, old-world games, toys, and crafts and a scavenger hunt with prizes will be held.

For more information call (631)727-2881 ext. 100.

