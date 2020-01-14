Suffolk County Police today arrested an undomiciled man in connection with the death of Wayne Sapiane last week, police announced in a press release tonight.

Police charged Daniel Hughes, 38, with assault in the second degree. Hughes punched Sapiane, 65, in the head on Jan. 2, police said. See prior story. Sapiane died Jan. 5 as a result of injuries sustained in the assault.

Hughes will be held overnight at the Seventh Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned in Riverhead Town Justice Court tomorrow, according to the press release.