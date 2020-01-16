A two-story, mixed-use building proposed for the corner of Osborn Avenue and Pulaski Street gained final approval from the Riverhead Planning Board this afternoon.

Just shy of a half-acre, the vacant lot will be improved with a building that will have 4,556 square feet of retail space on the ground floor and six rental apartments on the second floor , plus parking, landscaping and drainage. The rental apartments will range in size from 508 square feet to 688 square feet.

The site plan was approved in a 4-1 vote, with member Joseph Baier voting no.

“Ive been opposed right along because of the size of the small apartments,” Baier said as he cast his vote.

Member Ed Densieski thanked the planning department staff and the applicant for working to make the appearance of the building better. After Densieski objected to the original building elevations, the applicant added shutters to the windows at the request of the planning board, to give the structure a look that would better fit in with Polish Town.

“I can’t say I’m in love with it,” Densieski said today, “but it’s a heck of a lot better than it was.”

The “Welcome to Polish Town” sign that has long been a fixture on the vacant lot will remain on site, but will be relocated from its present location to a spot on the western portion of the lot, along Pulaski Street.

In other action at today’s meeting, the planning board:

Granted preliminary site plan approval to the 52,620-square-foot Central Square at Wading River, located on a 17.82-acre site on the south side of Route 25A in Wading River, east of the existing King Kullen shopping center. The site plan had been previously approved by the board in 2012, but the approval had expired. The plan calls for the construction of two 9,786-square-foot buildings for retail and professional offices, two 9,989-square-foot buildings or retail and professional offices, a 5,307-square-foot building for a 150-seat restaurant and a 4,250-square-foot bank building with a drive-through

Approved a minor subdivision of an existing 120-acre farm parcel on Manor Lane in Jamesport owned by John P. Kujawski and Sons. The subdivision creates two lots, a 63.9-acre parcel and a 56.1-acre parce

Granted sketch plan approval to a 14-lot subdivision of an 11.13-acre parcel on Sound Shore Road in Jamesport known as Villas at Roanoke. The property is split-zoned R-40 and R-80 zoning use districts.

Scheduled a Feb. 6 public hearing on a two-lot minor subdivision of a 4.71-acre parcel at 730 Sound Avenue, Wading River. The subdivision would create one 2.35-acre lot that is already improved with a single-family dwelling and one vacant 2.36-acre lot. The property is located in the RB-80 zoning use district. The public hearing will take place at 7 p.m.

The existing building on the West Main Street site proposed for a new 7-Eleven will be razed. Photo: Denise Civiletti

The board discussed the site plan application of Riverhead Retail Partners for the construction of a single story, 3,075-square-foot 7-Eleven convenience store on a 38,918-square-foot property on the south side of West Main Street, just east of Osborn Avenue. The existing building on the site was formerly used as an auto repair shop. It will be demolished to make way for the new building. Board members reviewed and approved samples of building materials to be used in the construction of the new building.

The board also discussed the application by the owner of a Route 58 parcel to expand an existing 7-Eleven convenience store. The site, on the south side of Route 58, just east of the Saber Riverhead (Dick’s Sporting Goods) shopping plaza, is also improved with a Sunoco gasoline station. The owner seeks to build a 985-square-foot addition to the existing 1,682-square-foot masonry building. Merrits Creek Townhouses building elevation ny Jeff A. Zahn, architect.

The board also discussed plans for 26 three-bedroom townhouses on property along East Main Street and Brook Street in Riverhead. The proposed development, Merrits Creek Townhouses, consists of six buildings with four or five townhouse units in each building.

Board members expressed concern about the rear of some buildings facing Main Street. Developer Greg Folk agreed to create a berm and erect a fence to screen the rear of the buildings from view.

The next planning board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.