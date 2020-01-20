Roberta A. Mulliner of Cutchogue, formerly of Wescosville, Pennsylvania, died at her home on Jan. 17, 2020. She was 83 years old.

Born in Queens on May 13, 1936, she was the daughter of Edward and Adele (Badenhop) Mesloh.

She was a 1953 graduate of Henry Jackson High School and attended St. Luke’s Nursing School in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. She married John A. Mulliner in Woodhaven, Queens on July 22, 1967.

She worked as an office manager at Rodale Press in Pennsylvania.

She was a volunteer at Peconic Bay Medical Center and for East End Hospice and was active in Advent Lutheran Church in Mattituck. She was a past member of the Cutchogue Fire Department.

She enjoyed crocheting, reading, bird watching, walking and crossword puzzles.

In addition to her husband of 52 years, she is survived by her daughter Susan McAleer of Pennsylvania and her brother John Mesloh of Garden City.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Advent Lutheran Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.