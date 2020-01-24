Ralph A. McElheny of Riverhead died Jan. 22, 2020 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was 90 years old.

Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on Dec. 18, 1929, the son of Gilbert Earl and Gertrude Ann (Schmidt) McElheny.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Perdue University and worked as an engineer for Hazeltine Corporation in Little Neck.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps 1953-1960. He advanced to the rank of captain and earned many medals, including the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Occupation Medal with European Campaign Medal, and Sharpshooter Expert.

He was an avid reader, his family said.

He is survived by his wife Joan Galvano and his children, David (Henrietta), Donald (Christie), Susan (Jeff) Racow; his stepchildren, Jocelyn Picket, Chris (Bridget) Galvano, Lisa Galvano (Evert-Jan Imkamp), Dina Galvano, Mateo Galvano (David Russell), Marc Galvano and Jessica Galvano (Chris Front); and by many Adored Grandfather and Great Grandfather to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be a prayer service at the funeral home at 3:30 p.m.