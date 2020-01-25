The race for the Democratic nomination for State Senate has another contender.

Brookhaven Councilwoman Valerie Cartright announced Tuesday she is seeking election to the First Senate District seat held by Republican State Senator Ken LaValle since 1977.

LaValle announced his decision not to seek re-election earlier this month.

Cartright, the only Democrat on the Brookhaven Town Board, was elected to the board in 2013.

Prior to taking office, she served as a senior attorney in the civil rights law firm of Frederick K. Brewington. She is also an adjunct instructor at St. Joseph’s College.

“I am proud to announce my candidacy for the First Senatorial District of New York State. My experience as an attorney, Town elected official, and constant advocate for community involvement in government uniquely positions me to effectively deliver for the residents of the First Senatorial District,” Cartright said in a press release. “I am excited and energized by the opportunity to continue to serve my neighbors and the communities of Eastern Long Island,” she said.

Cartright says she has “a proven track record of legislative accomplishments that have improved our infrastructure, our environment, and economy.”

She joins Parents for Megan’s Law founder Laura Ahearn of Port Jefferson, Southampton Town Councilman Tommy John Schiavoni of Sag Harbor, and college student and activist Skyler Johnson in the quest to succeed LaValle and flip the seat to the Democratic column.

Cartright’s candidacy has been endorsed by Port Jefferson Village Mayor Margot Garant, Babylon Town Councilman and former Suffolk Legislature presiding officer DuWayne Gregory and former County legislator Vivian Viloria-Fisher.