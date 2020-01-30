Laura Ann Tague of Riverhead died on Jan. 29, 2020 at North Shore University Hospital. She was 57 years old.

She was born on Dec. 29, 1962 to Howard and Mary Ann (DeSorbo) Tague in Mineola. She graduated from Riverhead High School.

She worked as the account clerk typist for the Town of Riverhead and was part of the Flanders Fire Department. She loved her dogs.

She is survived by her parents.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The family will hold a private cremation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to North Fork Animal Welfare League would be appreciated.