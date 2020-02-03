Edward J. Bruzdoski of Riverhead died on Jan. 31, 2020 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care. He was 99 years old.

He served as a special artificer for the U.S. Navy on the USS Hammondsport.

He was predeceased by his wife Felicia. He is survived by his daughter Marueen Barnes, son-in-law Leroy Barnes, granddaughter Tara Barnes Iacono, her husband Patrick and his great-grandson Enzo.

A funeral service will be on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore’s Church in Riverhead. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations to East End Hospice in Westhampton Beach would be appreciated.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.