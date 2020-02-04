The Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center in Hampton Bays has pulled back from the idea of siting a second facility in Aquebogue.

The group will instead seek to expand its facility at Munns Pond Park on land licensed from the Suffolk County parks department, executive director Ginnie Frati said this morning.

Billionaire businessman Leslie Alexander offered to donate a 23-acre parcel on the south side of Main Road in Aquebogue to the rescue group for use as a wildlife hospital. Alexander established a generous endowment for the Wildlife Rescue Center in 2011, which led to the nonprofit group changing its name to honor Alexander’s mother, Evelyn. The Aquebogue center would be named for his father, Jack Alexander, representatives of the center told members of the Greater Jamesport Civic Association at a civic meeting last summer.

Opening a second facility would greatly increase its operating expenses and its biggest financial backers weren’t interested in supporting a facility on the North Fork, Frati said.

The organization explored the possibility of selling the development rights on the southern 18 acres of the site, which are zone residential, to help fund the operation of the North Fork facility. Instead, Frati said, the group has decided to work with the county legislature and the parks department to accommodate its needs at its current location.

The group considered subdividing the residentially zoned land from the northern six acres, which is zoned for business, but the donor did not want to see the organization sell the land for development, Frati said.

“As we approach our 20th anniversary in operation, we are looking forward to improving and expanding our existing Munns Pond location to better care for the nearly 2,000 injured wild animals we treat annually,” the group said in a press release this morning.

“We serve the entire East End and will continue to do so,” Frati said.

She thanked Alexander for his generous offer and continued support, as well as former supervisor Laura Jens-Smith for her assistance with the effort and the the Greater Jamesport Civic Association and local residents for their support and feedback.