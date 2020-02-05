Gail Heck of Laurel died on Feb. 3, 2020. She was 85 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Feb. 6 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at the Mattituck Presbyterian Church, officiated by Caren Heacock.

Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to John’s Place, c/o St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.