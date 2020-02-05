Shirley C. Nash of Riverhead died on Feb. 3, 2020 at Kanas Hospice Center. She was 82 years old.

She was born on Aug. 3, 1937 in Cordova, Maryland to Albert Monroe and Rosa Groce. She received her high school diploma.

She married Marshall Lee Nash, and together raised two children and ran a Cesspool company.

She is predeceased by her husband. She is survived by her children Lawrence (Christy) Nash and Dana Nash, her five grand children and her one great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Feb. 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 15 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Interment will follow at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai.