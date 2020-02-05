Stella Mackno of Greenport, formerly of Riverhead, died on Jan. 28, 2020 at San Simeon by the Sound. She was 92 years old.

She was born on Aug. 17, 1927 in Eastport to John and Anna (Waunk) Daichun.

She worked as a farmer and attended St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church. Her hobbies included cooking and her family.

She was predeceased by her husband William. She is survived by her daughter Nancy Kalitowski of California and her sister Minnie Skudlarek of Eastport.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.

A service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church in Riverhead.

Interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations to San Simeon by the Sound would be appreciated.